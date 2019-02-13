Chhattisgarh Board Exam date 2019: CGBSE class 10th date sheet released at cgbse.nic.in; check full time table here

Chhattisgarh Board Exam date 2019!

Chhattisgarh Board Exam date 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the board exam dates for class 10th/ High school students at cgbse.nic.in. Students who are preparing to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board now to download the exam date sheet. The board exam timetable has been released in a PDF format and the same can be downloaded on to your computer. The board along with the class 10th board exam date sheet has also released the exam dates for class 12th students.

While the class 10th board exams are all set to commence from March 1, 2019 and the same will go on till March 23, 2019. On the other hand, class 12th board exams will start from March 2, 2019 and the same will continue until March 29, 2019. The board exam for both the classes will be conducted in the same shifts. Check the timing below-

Class 10th, 12th Board exam timing- 9:00am to 12:00pm

Check the Class 10th Board exam dates below-

To download the full timetable visit-

https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2018/timetable2019.pdf

Meanwhile, the CBSE board examination are all set to commence. Class 10th board exams will take place from Thursday, February 21, 2019 to Friday, March 29, 2019 and Class 12th board examination will be held between Friday, February 15, 2019 and Wednesday, April 3, 2019. ISC exams have begun from Monday, February 04, 2019 and the same will continue till Monday, March 25, 2019. ICSE examinations, on the other hand, will take place from Friday, February 22, 2019 till Monday, March 25, 2019.