Chhattisgarh 12th time table 2019 released at cgbse.nic.in; check full CGBSE date sheet here

Chhattisgarh 12th time table 2019: The class 12th/ intermediate board exam dates have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in. Check full datesheet.

Chhattisgarh 12th time table 2019: The wait is over for students in the state of Chhattisgarh! The class 12th/ intermediate board exam dates have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in. Students who are preparing to appear for the same can visit the official website to download the full timetable now. The exam date sheet has been released by the board in PDF form which makes it easy for students to download the same. So, visit the official website now to download your date sheet and start preparing accordingly. The board along with the class 12th board exam date sheet has also released the exam dates for class 10th students.

While the class 12th board exams will start from March 2, 2019 and the same will continue until March 29, 2019. On the other hand, class 10th board exams are all set to commence from March 1, 2019, the same will go on till March 23, 2019. The board exam for both the classes will be conducted in the same shifts. Check the timing below-

Class 10th, 12th Board exam timing- 9:00am to 12:00pm

Check the Class 12th Board exam dates below-

To download the full timetable visit-

https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2018/timetable2019.pdf

Meanwhile, board examination for many students across the country has already started. While ISC exams have begun from Monday, February 04, 2019 and the same will continue till Monday, March 25, 2019. ICSE examinations on the other hand will take place from Friday, February 22, 2019 till Monday, March 25, 2019. The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) examination for class 10th will take place from Thursday, February 21, 2019 to Friday, March 29, 2019. Class 12th board examination will be held between Friday, February 15, 2019 and Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

