Chennai students win Hyundai’s social creator of the year award

Published: December 2, 2019 12:51:56 AM

H-Social Creator was started by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) to felicitate minds who can deliver innovations in areas of road safety, environment and cleanliness.

While Selvi proposed headlight intensity idea (using sensors to reduce intensity of car headlight), Sivakumar’s idea is a composting system (making compost from waste produced in households, restaurants).

Tamil Selvi from Sri Akilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai, and N Sivakumar from Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai, jointly won the first H-Social Creator of Year award for their ideas.

While Selvi proposed headlight intensity idea (using sensors to reduce intensity of car headlight), Sivakumar's idea is a composting system (making compost from waste produced in households, restaurants). H-Social Creator was started by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) to felicitate minds who can deliver innovations in areas of road safety, environment and cleanliness.

