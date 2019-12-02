Chennai students win Hyundai’s social creator of the year award

While Selvi proposed headlight intensity idea (using sensors to reduce intensity of car headlight), Sivakumar’s idea is a composting system (making compost from waste produced in households, restaurants).

Tamil Selvi from Sri Akilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai, and N Sivakumar from Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai, jointly won the first H-Social Creator of Year award for their ideas.

While Selvi proposed headlight intensity idea (using sensors to reduce intensity of car headlight), Sivakumar’s idea is a composting system (making compost from waste produced in households, restaurants). H-Social Creator was started by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) to felicitate minds who can deliver innovations in areas of road safety, environment and cleanliness.