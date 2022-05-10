Chattisgarh CGBSE class 10th and 12th board results 2022 to be announced soon on cgbse.nic.in – Check date and time

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to release its class XII result on May 12, 2022, and class X result on May 14, 2022, The Indian Express has informed. Nearly 8 lakh students sat for their board exams this year. Once the results are released, students can check the results on the official website cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their results by entering their roll numbers. Apart from online, students can check their results through SMS.

Students will also be required to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools days after the results are announced. The marksheet will carry subject-wise grades, personal details, and other crucial details.

While the board examination for class XII was conducted from March 2, 2022, to March 30, 2022, the class X board exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022.

Earlier in 2021, students appeared for board exams in remote mode. They received question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and submitted answer sheets within 5 days of receiving the question papers.

Recently, the state government announced that toppers of class X and XII will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.