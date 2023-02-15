ChatGPT gets CBSE’s attention, board says using programme during exams will amount to use of unfair means

Popular AI tool ChatGPT is now causing concerns for the central examination board CBSE. As the board exams begin, the board in a circular sent a day before has prohibited the use of the software by candidates during exams. “Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall,” the board said ahead of the papers. Use of any software that aids the candidates in writing the answers will amount to the use of unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

According to a senior official of the board, students are not allowed to bring electronic devices into the exam centre. Hence, they should refrain from using ChatGPT to cheat. Nevertheless, the use of any electronic device in the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

CBSE is the latest educational institution to officially ban the use of ChatGPT. Earlier several other educational institutes like Bangalore University and several US colleges banned the academic use of AI-enabled software. Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities banning its use said an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that can generate coherent prose, is equal to fraud and plagiarism.

OpenAI, a leading AI startup, developed ChatGPT, an AI language model. The model is built on a neural network framework, which can generate humanlike responses to specific language inputs. In November 2022, ChatGPT was launched. and got into the news recently. It can generate various types of content, such as marketing copy, speeches, and student essays.

Also Read Government reportedly working on ChatGPT integration with WhatsApp: Details

This year, over 38 lakh students are set to appear in CBSE board exams. On the first day of the CBSE Class 10 board exams, subjects like Painting and language papers like Tamang and Sherpa papers will be held. For CBSE Class 12 students, the Entrepreneurship paper is scheduled on February 15.