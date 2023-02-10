ChatGPT can ‘almost’ pass US Medical Licensing Exam, shows AnsibleHealth study

Popular open AI software, ChatGPT can pass the the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), with responses that make coherent, internal sense and contain frequent insights, a study conducted by AnsibleHealth has revealed.

According to the study, ChatGPT can manage to score a threshold of about 60% to clear the US medical exam. The study authored by Tiffany Kung, Victor Tseng, and colleagues at AnsibleHealth was published on February 9, 2023, in an open-access journal PLOS Digital Health.

ChatGPT is intended to produce writing that resembles that of a person by anticipating future word sequences. However, the software is not able to conduct online searches, unlike most chatbots. Instead, it produces text based on word relationships that are predicted by internal processes.

Kung and colleagues tested ChatGPT’s performance on the USMLE, a highly standardised and regulated series of three exams (Steps One, 2CK, and Three) required for medical licensure in the United States. The exam assesses knowledge spanning most medical disciplines, ranging from biochemistry, to diagnostic reasoning, to bioethics.

After screening to remove image-based questions, the authors tested the software on 350 of the 376 public questions available from the June 2022 USMLE release. ChatGPT scored between 52.4% and 75.0% across the three USMLE exams. The passing threshold each year is approximately 60%, the study said.

Furthermore, ChatGPT also demonstrated 94.6% concordance across all its responses and produced at least one significant insight (something that was new, non-obvious, and clinically valid) for 88.9% of its responses. Notably, ChatGPT exceeded the performance of PubMedGPT, a counterpart model trained exclusively on biomedical domain literature, which scored 50.8% on an older dataset of USMLE-style questions.

While the relatively small input size restricted the depth and range of analyses, the authors note their findings provide a glimpse of ChatGPT’s potential to enhance medical education, and eventually, clinical practice. For example, they added, clinicians at AnsibleHealth already use ChatGPT to rewrite jargon-heavy reports for easier patient comprehension.

“Reaching the passing score for this notoriously difficult expert exam, and doing so without any human reinforcement, marks a notable milestone in clinical AI maturation,” the authors said.

Author Tiffany Kung added that ChatGPT’s role in this research went beyond being the study subject: “ChatGPT contributed substantially to the writing of [our] manuscript… We interacted with ChatGPT much like a colleague, asking it to synthesize, simplify, and offer counterpoints to drafts in progress…All of the co-authors valued ChatGPT’s input.”

With inputs from ANI