ChatGPT and VR: What does it mean for higher education?

By Nihar Sripad Madkaiker

Technology never disappoints us. Since time immemorial, it has always been on the urge to come up with new things that can leave us mouthstruck. From entertainment to education, technology has spread its roots. Coming to education, the two concepts, virtual reality and ChatGPT, are ruling the domain.

Virtual reality is now a known idea, but ChatGPT, a new concept, has entered the global race in the Artificial Intelligence domain. Its sudden burst of popularity has developed curiosity amongst the industry and laymen to understand ChatGPT in detail. However, it has further raised questions on how impactful it will be to various sectors, particularly education.

With ChatGPT making several headlines, it is being indicated that this AI-based intelligent chatbot along with VR can positively influence higher education. Below you will learn how these two key concepts can transform higher education. But before beginning with this conversation, it is important to understand the concept, its relation with VR.

What ChatGPT brings?

An intelligent Chatbot that interacts in a conversational way and the dialogue format allows ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests. The functionality of ChatGPT states that it is the ideal companion for interactive VR experiences. Virtual Reality is becoming a part of higher education or institute. With ChatGPT becoming a current trend, VR and ChatGPT must bring new enhancements to the higher education methodology.

Use of ChatGPT in education

ChatGPT is becoming a powerful language model that has the potential to revolutionise education. Additionally, this will provide more clarity and a clearer idea of its capabilities. The application will help educators by giving them a deeper understanding of the idea and making their jobs easier when teaching.

ChatGPT can comprehend and react to input in natural language. This entails that students can exchange questions and responses in a style that resembles a discussion with a teacher or mentor.

ChatGPT can also produce text, which can be used to develop exciting and interactive learning resources. The concept of developing ChatGPT is very well crafted. Seeing its precision and promptness, it does have the potential to be a useful tool in higher education. However, it should be utilised in conjunction with proficient educators and other reliable resources to give students a well-rounded education.

There have been certain drawbacks, such as a student being reliant, lack of critical thinking capabilities, and it may provide wrong information sometimes. However, despite these challenges, several experts claim that the new tool has significant potential.

Combination of ChatGPT and VR in higher education

Learning is becoming more engaging owing to VR and ChatGPT. These two tools have changed the educational objectives. Perhaps it’s crucial to determine whether ChatGPT and VR will improve the education ecosystem.

ChatGPT and virtual reality (VR) can be effectively combined in higher education to create more immersive and engaging learning experiences. Here are a few ways they can be used together:

● Interactive lectures: Virtual reality can be effectively used to come up with creative and interactive virtual environments that allows students to explore the important concepts in a hands-on way. In combination to this, ChatGPT can be used to answer questions and provide real-time feedback during lectures.

● Virtual field trips: By combining these two technologies, it can be possible to take students to virtual field trips, at different places all around the globe. VR can create an immersive experience that feels like actually being there, while ChatGPT can provide information and context about the locations.

● Simulations: It is hard to educate students about the real-world scenarios. But, ChatGPT and VR can be used effectively to create simulations of real-world scenarios. For example, medical students can use VR to practice surgical procedures, while law students can use VR to participate in mock trials.

● Collaborative projects: With VR, a group of students can create and collaborate on a project. Moreover, with ChatGPT, guidance and feedback can be provided. Thus, ChatGPT and VR can be used to facilitate collaboration between students.

By creating more engaging and immersive learning experiences, students are more likely to be motivated and interested in the material, which can lead to improved learning outcomes. Additionally, by providing personalized feedback and facilitating collaboration, ChatGPT and VR can help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Overall, the combination of ChatGPT and VR can be a powerful tool for enhancing the learning experience in higher education. Also, It can be said that by incorporating ChatGPT and VR into education, educators can create more engaging, personalized, and accessible learning experiences for students, leading to improved learning outcomes.

However, the responsibility will be on the edtech market and innovative educators to carefully consider the best ways to use VR and ChatGPT together to improve learning possibilities for all students. It will be fascinating to observe how educators and edtech companies utilise VR and ChatGPT’s potential in the near future.

The author of this article is co-founder, VP – Product and Strategic Alliances, iXR Labs. Views expressed are personal.