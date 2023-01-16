Chandigarh Welfare Trust launches Kalpana Chawla Scholarship worth Rs 10 lakh

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) has launched the Kalpana Chawla Scholarship worth Rs 10 lakh for single girl child studying in 10+2 who want to pursue higher education but belongs to economically-weaker sector. According to an official release, the scholarship will be given to ten girls from Chandigarh as a financial assistance to help them in realising their higher education dream.

The scholarship was launched by Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder, chief parton, Chandigarh Welfare Trust and chancellor, Chandigarh University. He said that there has been a 14% drop on the sex ratio of Chandigarh according to National Family Health Survey. The region has 838 female for each 1000 male in comparison to 981 in last five years. With this view, Chandigarh Welfare Trust aims to spread awareness about gender equality and the need for girls’ education, Sandhu said.

“Girls continue to mettle year after year, and they are outshining boys in every sphere, at every level. Even religious scriptures of every faith accord high status to women. However, even today many people consider a girl child as a burden. But this needs to change. We must all come together to put an end to gender discrimination and offer girls the opportunity to showcase their talent and full potential,” he added.

As per the release, the scholarship is for 10 girls who wish to study any course of their choice at Chandigarh University. A 10% scholarship on the total fee will be offered to the students every year, which amounts to Rs. 10 Lakh per year, the release noted.

With inputs from PTI