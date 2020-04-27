Chance to serve the nation! Modi govt offers IIM, ISB, MDI, other students Coronavirus internship

After the IIMs propose the name of the interested candidates, the government will convene an online interview process to pick a select group of interns.

The Government of India has written to IIMs and prominent knowledge partners across the country, asking for MBA interns to help the government in its efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The interns will work in collaboration with 11 Special Empowered Groups which have been set up by the government to handle the Coronavirus crisis. The interns will work under the assigned Empowered Groups for eight weeks and provide a comprehensive and integrated response to the Covid-19 crisis, the letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

Internship to students from the government knowledge partners may be provided for eight weeks from the date of joining. The interns will support the Empowered groups with data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs, the letter written to the IIM directors said.

After the IIMs propose the name of the interested candidates, the government will convene an online interview process to pick a select group of interns. Apart from performance in the interview, the candidate selection will also be determined based on their previous work experience and other educational qualifications mentioned in their bio-data, the letter said.

In view of the nationwide lockdown and movement restrictions, the internship is purely work from home opportunity. All interns will work on the select tasks provided by the Empowered groups and send their inputs online using SLACK app. Upon the completion of the internship period, all interns will be provided with a certificate issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

However, unlike the highly enumerated internships provided by big Multi-national companies, the Covid-19 government internship will be pro bono and no stipend will be provided to the students. All the institutes have been asked to send the list of interested candidates at the earliest on the email-id: manoj.gupta74@nic.in and soigot-dopt@gov.in.

The institutes/knowledge partners to which the government is offering this internship opportunity includes all IIMs, Indian School of Business, Management Development Institute, TERI, Indian Institute of Public Administration and APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation Kerala.