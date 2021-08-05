Chhattisgarh CG Open School Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow; check time, other details

The results for the higher secondary main and opportunity exam 2021 have already been declared by the state open school recently (Photo: IE)

Chhattisgarh CG Open School Class 10 results: The Chhattisgarh state open school will announce the high school main result 2021 on Friday (August 6) at 12 noon. Students who have registered for the exam can check their results at the official website – sos.cg.nic.in. This year, around 90,000 students registered for class 10 exams.

Here’s how you can download the CG Open School 10th Result:

Visit the official website of CGSOS — sos.cg.nic.in

Now click on ‘CGSOS Annual Exams Result’

Now a login page will appear on your screen

Enter the required information

Now enter your roll number, name and click on the ‘find’ tab

Your result will appear on the desktop

Download the result for your future reference

A minimum of 33 per cent marks in total must be scored by students to pass. For the subjects with practical exams, students must score passing marks in both theory and practical exams together.

The results for the higher secondary main and opportunity exam 2021 have already been declared by the state open school recently. A pass percentage of 98.20 per cent was recorded this year, where girls outdid boys with a pass percentage of 98.30 per cent. Boys secured a pass percentage of 98.12 per cent. Out of 79, 764 students, who had registered for Class 12 open school exams, only 78,154 appeared for the exams. 60,409 students have been declared pass by the board.