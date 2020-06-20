CGBSE Results: Latest update on Chhattisgarh board results! Keep a tab on CGBSE website; how to check results

There are 3.84 lakh candidates who appeared for CGBSE exams.

CGBSE results for Class 10th and 12th: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the results for Class 10 and 12, The Indian Express reported. According to some media reports though, the result will not be released today either. The IE report citing CGBSE officials highlighted that the Chhattisgarh Board had been planning to declare the results for class 10 after June 20. Having said this, there has been no declaration of the date when the results can be announced, therefore, students who appeared for CGBSE exams can expect their results anytime next week.

Earlier, the result was expected to be declared on June 18, however, the process has been delayed amid Coronavirus pandemic. A notification released by the CGBSE, the board is currently under the documentation process while evaluation has been completed.

It is to note that there are 3.84 lakh candidates who appeared for CGBSE exams. The results for class 10 will be on the basis of internal assessment of some papers. While the exams began on March 3, some exams were not conducted owing to a surge in Coronavirus cases in India and a nationwide lockdown following it. This led to the decision giving marks for the pending exams on the basis of internal assessment.

Students can visit the official website of CGBSE – cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results. While visiting the website, they have to select the result option that is available for Class 10 and class 12 separately. All they have to do is fill in their roll number and a verification code to check the results. As soon as the results are declared, it will be available on these websites.

Meanwhile, pending exams for schools had been cancelled, according to the state government, students in college final year have to appear for examination and the remaining college students (1st and 2nd year) will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.