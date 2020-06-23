Chhattisgarh Board results 2020 to be out today; Timings, how to check and other details

Students should download these results and take a print out. (Representative image)

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2020 timings: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) results for Class 10 and 12 students would be out on June 23, i.e., Tuesday at 11 am. A report in IE quoted state Board secretary VK Goel as announcing the time for the result, adding that the results would be announced by Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh via a webinar while maintaining all the guidelines for COVID-19.

Chhattisgarh Board exam results 2020: How to check

Students can access their results on the official websites of the board – cgbse [dot] nic [dot] in and results [dot] cg [dot] nic [dot] in.

On the websites, the students would be required to click either ‘CGBSE Class 12 result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 10 result 2019’.

Students would be redirected to a new screen where they would have to enter their details, including their roll number.

On submitting these details, their result would be displayed on the screen.

Students should download these results and take a print out of them for future use, if possible.

The CGBSE had commenced examinations for Class 10 on March 3 this year, but was forced to cancel some of the papers due to the rapid spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the IE report, VK Goel said that those subjects for which the exams could not be conducted would be evaluated based on the internal assessment.

In 2019, the board exams saw a participation of around 7.69 lakh students, according to the IE report. Class 12 had seen an overall pass percentage of 78.43%, while for Class 10, this figure stood at 68.2%.

In December last year, the board had announced a limit on the number of answer sheets that the students could use, as per which, a 32-page answer booklet would be provided to the students of Class 10, while a 42-page one would be given to Class 12. Moreover, students were told that they could only write on one side of the page. The IE report stated that the board explained that the move was an attempt to make students practice how to limit their answers.