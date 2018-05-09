CGBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE Updates: Chattisgarh Board 12th results out shortly at cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE: This year, CGBSE conducted its class 10th examination from March 5 to March 28, while the Class 12th examination was held between March 7 and April 2.

CGBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE: The wait for students is over as the Higher Secondary Examination or Class 12th board examination results will be declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today at cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. As soon as the result link has been activated by the board, candidates can check their results on the official website. This year, CGBSE conducted its class 10th examination from March 5 to March 28, while the Class 12th examination was held between March 7 and April 2. Over 6.7 lakh students were registered for the class 10 and 12 board examination in 2018 in the state of Chattisgarh.

In 2017, a total of 76.36 per cent students had passed the Higher Secondary Examination in Chattisgarh, while 73.43 per cent students had passed the exam back in 2016. Along with the class 12th board examination results, the board is also expected to release the class 10th results.

CGBSE Class 12th exams 2018 results:-

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your results-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 12 result’ available under ‘Exam results’

Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide

Step 4- Click on Submit

Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print out of the same for future reference.

NOTE: Remember, for all official purposes, a copy will not suffice, candidates will have to show the official certificate itself.

More about Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education-

CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in Chhattisgarh and is the state agency of education in the state. CGBSE is responsible for development and promotion of secondary education in the state. The board conducts various examinations including High School leaving certificate exam, Higher Secondary School leaving certificate exam and others.