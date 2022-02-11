CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline from March 2; check timetable here

Exam for class 10 and 12 students will be conducted in a physical mode with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 exams 2022: Dates for class 10 and 12 exams for 2021-22 of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) have been announced. The senior secondary (class 12) exams will be held from March 2 to March 30, while the secondary (class 10) exams will be held from March 3 to March 23.

Due to Coronavirus, many students were demanding the exams to be conducted online. However, the demands and speculations were put to rest as the board issued a fresh notice to the schools for conducting the project assessments and practical exams for students at the assigned exam centres between March 2 and 30.

The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm, wherein the candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 9 am. Students will be provided with the answer sheets at 9:05 am whereas the question papers will be distributed at 9:10 am. Students will be given 5 minutes time to have a look at the question paper and the exam time will start at 9:15 am.

Timetable for CGBSE Class 10 board exam

Hindi exam will be held on March 3

English exam will be held on March 5

Social studies will be held on March 8

Science exam will be held on March 10

Maths on March 15

Third language exam will be held on March 21

Exam for class 10 and 12 students will be conducted in a physical mode with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Students will be required to carry hand sanitisers and face masks; without which they won’t be allowed to appear for the exams.

In 2021, students had attempted the CGBSE board exams in a remote mode, wherein the students received the question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and were required to submit the answer sheets within 5 days of receiving the question papers.