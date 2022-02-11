CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline from March 2; check timetable here

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 exams 2022: Dates for class 10 and 12 exams for 2021-22 of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) have been announced. The senior secondary (class 12) exams will be held from March 2 to March 30, while the secondary (class 10) exams will be held from March 3 to March 23.
Due to Coronavirus, many students were demanding the exams to be conducted online. However, the demands and speculations were put to rest as the board issued a fresh notice to the schools for conducting the project assessments and practical exams for students at the assigned exam centres between March 2 and 30.
The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm, wherein the candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 9 am. Students will be provided with the answer sheets at 9:05 am whereas the question papers will be distributed at 9:10 am. Students will be given 5 minutes time to have a look at the question paper and the exam time will start at 9:15 am.
Timetable for CGBSE Class 10 board exam
- Hindi exam will be held on March 3
- English exam will be held on March 5
- Social studies will be held on March 8
- Science exam will be held on March 10
- Maths on March 15
- Third language exam will be held on March 21
Exam for class 10 and 12 students will be conducted in a physical mode with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Students will be required to carry hand sanitisers and face masks; without which they won’t be allowed to appear for the exams.
In 2021, students had attempted the CGBSE board exams in a remote mode, wherein the students received the question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and were required to submit the answer sheets within 5 days of receiving the question papers.