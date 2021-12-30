CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 Dates: Chhattisgarh to conduct board exams in offline mode in March

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 Date Sheet: Practical exams for relevant subjects will be conducted between March 3 and March 11 during various shifts.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the board exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 (secondary) exam will take place between March 3 and 23, while the Class 12 (higher secondary) exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 30.

CGBSE CLASS 10, CLASS 12 EXAM TIMING

The board will conduct both the examinations 9 AM to 12:15 PM. The practical examinations for relevant subjects will be conducted between March 3 and March 11 during various shifts.

Students have been asked to reach the examination venue by 9 AM. The invigilators will complete distributing the question papers at 9.05 AM and the students will then be allotted 10 minutes to read the papers. They will be able to start answering the questions from 9.15 AM.

CGBSE EXAM COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct the board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 in physical mode while maintaining the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines. Students will have to carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks to the examination hall. The board has informed students that they would not be allowed to sit for the exam unless they follow all safety protocols.

The exams will continue even if the state government announces a holiday. However, the board has said the exam dates could be changed depending on the state’s Covid-19 situation.

Chhattisgarh was one of the few Indian states to conduct Class 12 examinations in 2020-21 despite the outbreak of Covid-19 when most school boards, including the Centre-run Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education scrapped their exams and awarded marks based on classroom performance. Chhattisgarh was initially scheduled to conduct the Class 12 examinations between May 3 and May 24. However, the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic forced the board to postpone the exams, which were then conducted in June.