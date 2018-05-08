CGBSE 12th result date, time, official website: All you need to know

The Chattisgarh Board Class 12 examination were conducted from March 7 to April 2. (Source: Official Website)

CGBSE 12th result 2018: The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE is expected to announce the Class 12th examination results on May 9 on its official websites – cgbse.nic.in and cgbse.net. The results will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Chattisgarh Board Class 12 examination were conducted from March 7 to April 2. All the exams were conducted between 9 am and 12.15 pm. In 2017, a total of 2,79,906 students had registered for CGBSE Class 12 examination. A total of 76.36 percent students passed the examination of which 79.05 percent were girls and 73.07 percent were boys. Devendra Kumar with 98.60 percent had topped in Class 12 examination.

More details about CGBSE 12th result 2018 are:

CGBSE 12th result 2018 date:

The Chhattisgarh Board will announce CGBSE class 12 exams on May 9. Last year Chhattisgarh Board 12th exam was held from February 23 to March 3.

CGBSE 12th result 2018 time:

This year’s Class 12 results are expected to be declared at around 10 am tomorrow on May 9.

CGBSE 12th result 2018 website:

Class 12 results will be announced on the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)’s official website cgbse.nic.in. Results can also be downloaded from other websites as well – cgbse.net, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

Steps to check CGBSE 12th results:

1. Click on the given link of official website- cgbse.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Class 12 examination results link.

3. A new page will open.

4. Fill all your details like roll number, name.

5. The displayed result can be downloaded.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.