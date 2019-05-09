CGBSE 12th result 2019: Chhattisgarh board results to be declared on this date | Check when, where and how

CGBSE 12th result 2019 will be declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in. Check details.

CGBSE 12th result 2019: The class 12th results will be declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in soon. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated in order to check their Hugh School scores. The board will announce the board exam results for class 12th tomorrow along with the class 10th/ High School exam results. While the Intermediate exams were conducted between March 2 and March 29. The board this year, had conducted the class 10th examination starting from March 1, 2019 to March 23, 2019. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

CGBSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your CGBSE class 12th results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Now click on the results tab
Step 3: Now click on the link that says ’12th results 2019′
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Press submit
Step 6: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

CGBSE 12th result 2019: Where to check

Students can visit the following websites in order to check their Class 10 results

1. cgbse.nic.in
2. indiaresults.com
3. examresults.net

CGBSE 12th result 2019: When to check

Chhattisgarh board students can visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on May 10 at 1 PM to check their Class 12 results.

CGBSE 12th result: Last year statistics

In 2018, the CGBSE Board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2018, for which a total of 2.73 students had appeared. The pass percentage for the same stood at 77%.

