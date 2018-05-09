CGBSE 12th result 2018 out today: Chhattisgarh students alert! Check cgbse.net

CGBSE 12th result 2018 out today!

CGBSE 12th result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the class 12th or Higher Secondary Examination Result today at cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website to check their results on the activated link. This year over 6.7 lakh students were registered for the class 10 and 12 board examination in the state of Chattisgarh. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their results on Indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Once the results have been declared, candidates need to be patient as the website might crash due to heavy traffic on it. In such a case, candidates need to be patient and should try to check their results later when the website worked normally. This year, CGBSE conducted its class 10th examination from March 5 to March 28, while the Class 12th examination was held between March 7 and April 2.

CGBSE Class 12th exams 2018 results:

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your results-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 12 result’ available under ‘Exam results’

Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide

Step 4- Click on Submit

Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print out of the same for future reference.

NOTE: Remember, for all official purposes, a copy will not suffice, candidates will have to show the official certificate itself.

More about Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education-

CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is a board of school education in Chhattisgarh and is the state agency of education in the state. CGBSE is responsible for development and promotion of secondary education in the state. The board conducts various examinations including High School leaving certificate exam, Higher Secondary School leaving certificate exam and others.