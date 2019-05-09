CGBSE 10th result 2019: Chhattisgarh board results to be declared soon at cgbse.nic.in | Check when, where and how

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2019 7:13:58 PM

CGBSE 10th result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board class 10th results are all set to be declared tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in. Check details.

CGBSE 10th result 2019!

CGBSE 10th result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the results for class 10th soon at cgbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated in order to check their High School scores. This year, the board had conducted the class 10th examination starting from March 1, 2019 to March 23, 2019. The board along with the class 10th board results, will also announce the board exam results for class 12th. Intermediate exams were conducted between March 2 and March 29. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

CGBSE 10th result 2019: When to check High School scores

Chhattisgarh board students can visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on May 10 at 1 PM to check their Class 10 results.

CGBSE 10th result 2019: Where to check High School scores

Students can visit the following websites in order to check their Class 10 results

1. cgbse.nic.in
2. examresults.net
3. indiaresults.com

CGBSE 10th result 2019: How to check High School scores

Follow these steps to check your CGBSE class 10th results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Now click on the results tab
Step 3: Now click on the link that says ’10th results 2019′
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Press submit
Step 6: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

CGBSE 10th result: Last year statistics

In 2018, the CGBSE Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 5 to March 28, 2018 for which a total of 397000 students had appeared. The pass percentage for the same stood at 68.04%.

