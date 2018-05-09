CGBSE 10th result 2018 out today: Chattisgarh students alert! check cgbse.net

CGBSE 10th result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime now. (IE)

CGBSE 10th result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime now. The result will be displayed on the official website, cgbse.nic.in, once they are announced. Students who had appeared for same and were waiting for the results can today check their scores on the official website by logging on to the official website. In case students are unable to view their marks on the official website of the Board, they can check their scores at examresults.net and indiaresults.com as well. For this, the candidates need to enter their roll number and other details on the result websites to get the scores. The Chattisgarh Board class 10 examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 28. All exams were conducted between 9 am and 12.15 pm. Check more details below:

Name of the exam: CGBSE 10th 2018

Name of the board: Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Official website: cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1) Click on the given link of official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the Class 10 examination results link.

Step 3) A new page will open.

Step 4) Fill all your details like roll number, name.

Step 5) The displayed result can be downloaded.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in state of Chhattisgarh. CGBSE is state agency of Government of Chhattisgarh, it is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Chhattisgarh. In 2017, a total of 4,42,060 students had registered for CGBSE class 10 examination and a total of 3,86,349 students participated in the examination.

All the best!