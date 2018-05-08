CGBSE 10th result 2018 date, time, official website: All you need to know

CGBSE 10th results 2018 date and time. Results can be checked at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE is likely to announce the results of Class 10 examination on May 9 on its official website – cgbse.nic.in and cgbse.net. The result will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Chattisgarh Board class 10 examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 28. All exams were conducted between 9 am and 12.15 pm.

In 2017, a total of 4,42,060 students had registered for CGBSE class 10 examination and a total of 3,86,349 students participated in the examination. While 62 % girls passed the examination, only 59.86% boys could make through it. As far as the toppers were concerned, the highest percentage was 98.17% scored by Chetan Agrawal from Dhamtari district. To check the results, the students will have to enter their roll number and other details in the box provided on the screen.

More details about CGBSE 10th result 2018 are:

CGBSE 10th result 2018 date:

The Chhattisgarh Board is set to declare CGBSE class 10 exams on May 9, i.e, Wednesday. Last year Class 10 exam was held from February 10 to March 2. But this year, the exams were delayed by few weeks.

CGBSE 10th result 2018 time:

This year’s Class 10 results are expected to be declared at around 10 am tomorrow on May 9. However, there is no official word about it.

CGBSE 10th result 2018 website:

Class 10 results will be announced on the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)’s official website cgbse.nic.in. Results can also be downloaded from other websites as well – cgbse.net, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Steps to check CGBSE 10th results:

1. Click on the given link of official website- cgbse.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Class 10 examination results link.

3. A new page will open.

4. Fill all your details like roll number, name.

5. The displayed result can be downloaded.

All the best!

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.