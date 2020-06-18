CGBSE 10th 12th result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th result update; check details

CGBSE 10th 12th result 2020

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will soon be declaring the results for CGBSE class 10th, 12th for the year 2020 at cgbse.nic.in. Reports have stated that the evaluation work for the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 has been completed and the results will be declared soon.

Earlier, reports had said that the results for class 10th and 12th exam of the Chhattisgarh Board were supposed to be announced by June 18, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the process was delayed.

The Chhattisgarh Board hasn’t yet revealed the date by when the CGBSE 10th result and CGBSE 12th result 2020 will be declared yet, and students are advised to check this space for any new updates regarding the declaration of Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 results 2020.

In order to check their Chhattisgarh Board High School and Intermediate marks, the students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board exams for the academic year 2020 can visit the official website of the board as soon as the link for the result is activated.

The CGBSE will be announcing the class 10th board results and class 12 board results simultaneously.

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: Here is how students can check their result

Follow these steps to check your CGBSE class 10th, 12th results

Step 1: Students have to log on to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: They have to click on to the results tab available on the at cgbse.nic.in website

Step 3: On the results tab on the Chhattisgarh Board website, they have to click onto the link that will display information regarding “Results 2020”

Step 4: Students will then have to enter their details to access their result

Step 5: Upon pressing submit they can check their result and save a copy of their CGBSE class 10th, 12th result for future reference.