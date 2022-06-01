CET scores and 12 grade marks to be given equal weightage for admissions to professional courses in Maharashtra

According to Uday Samant, state Higher and Technical Education Minister, performance of students in 12 grade and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be given 50:50 weightage for admission in the undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year.

Currently, admissions to courses such as engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks. The new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year.

“Under the present system, students are focusing only on the CET. But, after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it has been decided that now equal weightage will be given to the CET marks and 12 grade marks. This will help students in building a good base with 12 grade studies,” Samant said.

Samant further stated that like the JEE system, there will be an option of a second CET for students to score better, if they are not satisfied with their performance in the first CET. “The exam (second test) may be held soon after the first CET’s results,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

