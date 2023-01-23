Centre’s report card on education earns ‘F’ for ‘fail’ in ASER 2022 report, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Days after the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 reveled a decline in the reading skills of school children, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Central government stating that it has failed to bring positive results.

“Modi government’s report card on ‘Education’ also earns an ‘F’ for FAIL!,” Kharge tweeted. He said that standard III students who read standard III textbooks, and standard five students who can read standard two textbooks have declined in 2022 from 2014 levels.

“Students in Std III who can read Std III textbooks declined to 20% in 2022 from 25% in 2014. Students in Std V who can read Std II textbooks declined to 42.8% in 2022 from 50% in 2014,” Kharge said in the tweet.

According to the report, there has been a sharp drop in the reading abilities of students to pre-2012 level. The basic Mathematical skills have also declined to post 2018 level in most grades, the report claimed. Furthermore, the report highlighted an increased dependency on private tuitions among children, besides other learning gaps.

With inputs from ANI