Centre to place stand in Delhi HC on plea to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ mandatory in school

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it will place its stand on record on a PIL seeking to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of the curriculum up to class 8 for the overall development of the children.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Dutta, which refused to issue notice on the petition at this stage, said no individual can demand what he thinks is correct to be implemented.

The bench said it is a policy matter which the government should look into instead of waiting for court orders.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the Right to Education, guaranteed under Article 21A implies the ‘Right to Holistic Integrated Equal Quality Education’. The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of the curriculum up to the 8th standard for the overall development of the children as well as enhancing their knowledge, potentiality, and talent; and development of their physical and mental abilities to the fullest extent in the spirit of provisions of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The petitioner said Yoga is a part of the National Curriculum Framework of 2005 and it still exists and until the next policy comes, it still goes on and all the schools under the RTE have to follow it.

“This subject should be introduced in the context of all-around development of children. States like Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are doing it. Delhi is also doing it but not fully. It has not been institutionalised and I am seeking that it should be institutionalised,” he argued.

“Right to Health (Article 21) and Right to Education (Article 21A) are complementary and supplementary to each other. Therefore, it is the duty of the State to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ mandatory part of curriculum up to 8th standard in the spirit of section 29 of the RTE Act,” the plea said.

“Right to health guaranteed under Article 21 includes prevention, protection, and improvement of health and is a minimum requirement to enable children to live with dignity. So, the State has not only a constitutional obligation to provide ‘Health and Yoga Education’ to children but also to ensure the creation and sustaining of conditions congenial to good health. Article 21 read with Articles 39 and 47, casts the duty on the State to take appropriate steps to improve health of the citizens particularly children, and provide necessary information, instruction training and supervision in this regard.” it further added.



