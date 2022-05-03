Centre to focus on edu projects in Mizoram’s Mara autonomous district council

According to John Barla, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, the Centre would focus on projects to improve education, livelihood and healthcare systems in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in the southern part of Mizoram.

Currently, Barla is campaigning for the MADC polls, which are scheduled for May 5, 2022.

“There are a lot of schemes and projects under the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the development and welfare of people. Among those, I want to focus on education, healthcare, livelihood, and skill development training for educated unemployed youths. My ministry would make projects for the development of Mara people in this regard,” Barla said while addressing a political rally at Siaha town, the headquarters of the MADC.

MADC was constituted in 1972 for the Mara people living in the state. In the 25-member council, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now has 17 members, Mizo National Front (MNF) (six) and the Congress (two).

The Union minister said that the NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to strengthen and give more powers to the autonomous district councils in the country. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution allows for greater political autonomy in some tribal areas in the North-East.

Besides the MADC, there are two ADCs in Mizoram- Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC)- all of them located in the southern part of the state.

With inputs from PTI.

