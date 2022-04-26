Centre scraps MP quota in Kendriya Vidyalaya admission, issues revised guidelines

The Centre has scrapped the discretionary Member of Parliament (MP) quota for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), according to the revised admission guidelines issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The move comes weeks after the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) put on hold all discretionary quotas, including the MP quota, for admissions to various central schools across the country, following a review.

The admission will be done on the basis of a list given by the district magistrate, subject to 10 children per Kendriya Vidyalaya. The admissions for the 2022-23 academic session is underway till June.The government has also decided that children orphaned due to COVID-19 will be considered for admission

over and above the class strength in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under PM CARES for Children Scheme.

Other than the MP quota, the KVS has also removed other quotas including that of 100 children of education ministry employees, children and dependent grandchildren of MPs and retired KV employees, and the discretionary quota of school management committee chairman.

Under the special provisions, MPs had discretionary power to recommend the admission of 10 children to a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Even a district magistrate had powers to recommend 17 students under the sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

The special provisions that have been retained include admissions for children of recipients of Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra; recipients of the national bravery award, 15 children of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) employees, children of central government employees who died in harness and children who have shown special talent in fine arts.

According to the fresh guidelines, 60 admissions in KVs located anywhere in the country can be utilised exclusively for children returning from abroad along with their parents after their posting in current or previous years, and they would be considered for admission up to November 30.

With inputs from PTI.

