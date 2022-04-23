Centre-run institute in MP launches European Union-funded project to reduce gender gap in IT sector

A Central government-run information technology (IT) institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has launched a European Union-funded project, empowering girls to join IT sector to reduce gender gap in IT and related sectors in south Asia, an official said on Saturday.

The Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology — Design and Manufacturing (PDPM IIIT-DM) has launched a year-long project. “Reducing the gender gap in higher and technical education in the south Asian region is the need of the hour for overall growth,” institute’s in-charge director P N Kondekar said.

“Serious efforts are needed for greater involvement of girls in emerging technologies and future professions for the growth of the region,” he said.

According to the project team’s senior professor Aparajita Ojha, under the project, skill development programmes will be conducted in emerging technologies for undergraduate girls in south Asia. “We have the expertise to train teachers for capacity building in niche areas of the IT/ITES sectors. We have contacted teachers in Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh and held discussions on the project,” she said.

“The institute will prepare e-content for the development programme in the local language with support from teachers of countries specific to the region,” the senior professor said.

“The project is a part of Asi@Connect programme funded by the European Union,” she added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Unacademy launches Plus subscription at Rs 299 to celebrate Unacademy Learning festival