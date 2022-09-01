Centre launched India’s first virtual school, not Delhi govt, claims NIOS

The first virtual school in the country was launched in 2021 by the Centre and not by the Delhi government on Wednesday, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) said on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to NIOS, on August 14, 2021 the Virtual Open School of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was launched by the education minister.

“With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by the Union Education Minister in August last year,” the NIOS said.

Furthermore, the institute added that 211394 learners of NIOS have been certified since the launch of Virtual Open School. The clarification was made by NIOS after the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School (DVMS) by Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister which according to him was “India’s first such platform”.

“At present there are more than 7000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are dedicatedly providing academic support and more than 1500 study centres providing support in skill based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes shall be conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS,” the open school said.

“In the very first session of NIOS Virtual Open School in the academic year 2021, 2.18 lakh assignments/TMAs were uploaded by the learners under the ambit of Virtual Open School,” NIOS said.

It further added that in the recently completed academic session 4.46 lakh assignments/TMAs have been uploaded by the NIOS learners. “These TMAs are being auto-allocated to the subject experts and are being evaluated online,” it added.

“It is expected to reach the mark of more than 10 lakh online submission and evaluation of assignments in the on-going academic session,” the NIOS said.

