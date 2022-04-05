Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences opens at DSEU

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) gets Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences, inaugurated by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, on Monday, April 4, 2022,



DSEU has launched two new bachelor’s programs, BSc Dialysis Technology and BSc Emergency Medical Technology and several other degrees, diplomas and certificate programmes offered to more than 500 students every year. As per a university statement, admissions for the programme have already started.



The centre will provide industry-relevant and world-class education in fields of healthcare, including the paramedical domain.



According to Sisodia, a mindset deeply ingrained in our society is that skill education is always a last resort. He emphasised that out of the 2.5 lakh students passing out from class 12, only one lakh can make it to good colleges, while others suffer to get admission in a good course. “In such a situation, DSEU is changing the mindset of people towards skill-education very responsibly and has made it a matter of pride,” he added.



Sisodia said the need for skilled healthcare workers is rising continuously. “Students can take admission for three years in a course, but they can finish it whenever they want. They can also take diploma certificates in a year, and they will have a number of job opportunities available after pursuing these courses. These courses at DSEU have been designed according to the aspirations of students,” he said.



DSEU has tied up with Apollo Medskills Limited to establish the Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at the university’s Okhla-II Campus.



With inputs from PTI.



