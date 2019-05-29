Centre extends last date for PG medical admissions to May 31

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 7:47:29 PM

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry had asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider extending the last date for PG medical admission in states following which the issue was examined by the Board of Governors (BoG).

PG medical admissions, PG medical admissions last date, PG medical admissions 2019, Medical Council of India, Health Ministry, Board of Governors, education newsThe decision was taken to fill up around 2,000 seats that remained vacant even after the second round of counselling, a senior official said.

The Centre has extended the last date for admission of students for post graduate courses in states to May 31 in a bid to fill up the remaining vacant seats for the academic session 2019-20. A public notice issued by the Union Health Ministry said also said no candidate, who has already been admitted will be permitted to resign from allotted course and college for admission against vacant seats.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry had asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider extending the last date for PG medical admission in states following which the issue was examined by the Board of Governors (BoG). According to the earlier time schedule notified by MCI, the last date for filling up of Post Graduate Medical seats by the states was May 18.

“This is to inform all concerned that after consideration of the representations received from some state governments, universities and candidates, it has been approved by the Central government to extend the last date for admission in the post-graduate courses only to fill up vacant seats from May 18 to 31,” a public notice issued by the Union Health ministry said.

The designated common counselling authorities of the state government shall take the responsibility of allotting students from the All India Merit List in order of merit to the respective colleges by May 31, the notice said. “No candidate who has already been admitted shall be permitted to resign from allotted course and college for admission against vacant seats,” it added. The ministry, recently, in consultation with the BoG had reduced the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20 by six percentile.

The decision was taken to fill up around 2,000 seats that remained vacant even after the second round of counselling, a senior official said. Now, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile have become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Centre extends last date for PG medical admissions to May 31
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition