Centralised board to recruit college teachers in Assam, says education minister.

The Assam government announced that they aim to establish a centralised recruitment board for the appointment of teachers in colleges. The colleges are advised not to conduct any independent recruitment process. Ranoj Pegu, education minister responded to a question raised by Ashraful Hussain, AIUDF MLA and disclosed that the department is currently dealing with nearly 2,500 court cases, the majority of which are linked to recruitment in schools and colleges, according to an official statement.

“That is why we have not been able to make new recruitments in colleges since 2017. We have now decided not to go for any new recruitment based on academic records (by colleges). This system leads to controversies and court cases,” he added. The government will be implementing a selection test for the recruitment of teachers in colleges and universities. Through the establishment of a centralised recruitment board, college teachers who pass the selection test will have the opportunity to choose the college they wish to be assigned to, Pegu stated.

There are instances where a candidate applies to multiple colleges but can only accept one offer, leaving other colleges to restart their recruitment process, according to the education minister . However, he added that colleges that have already advertised for teaching positions will be permitted to complete their recruitment process this time around. “We have asked to hold the processes to those colleges who have not advertised their posts. We will soon start the centralised system,” he added.

Furthermore, a total of 640 teaching posts in colleges are lying vacant across Assam, while the figure for non-teaching posts is 834. Assam has 4,44,630 students, 8,590 teachers and 3,500 non-teaching staff in colleges and universities, Pegu said.

