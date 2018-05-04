Central University of Orissa Admission 2018 begins at cuo.ac.in; check details here

Central University of Orissa Date of Entrance examination: June 30 and July 1. (website)

The Central University of Orissa has invited students to register themselves for its entrance examination that will form the basis for their admission to various Undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes at cuo.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the University now and fill in the online application. While the admission process has been initiated today by the university, it will conduct the entrance examination on June 30 and July 1.

The admission notice released by the University on its official website states, “Central Universit of Odisha, Koraput invites aspiring students committed to academic excellence to apply through On-line mode for admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Research Programmes.” It further adds that the admission will be done through Entrance examination and candidates can apply online by logging in to the University website at www.cuo.ac.in from May 5, 2018.

The University offers admission to the below-mentioned programmes through the Entrance examination-

BCA, BEd, MBA, 5 yr Integrated MSc in Mathematics

MA in Economic/ English/ Hindi/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Odia/ Sanskrit/ Sociology

MSc in Anthropology/Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural resources/ Statistics

MPhil in Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Rersources/Economics/Education/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Odia/ Statistics

PhD in Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/ Economics/ Education/ Statistics

Central University of Orissa Admission 2018: Exam centres-

The exam will take place across Bhawanipatna, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Baripada, Keonjhar, Koraput, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Ranchi, Kolkata, Raipur and Visakhapatnam.