No proposal to transform existing institute, varsity into Central university, says MoS Education

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Written by FE Education
At present there are 54 central universities across the country.

The Ministry of Education has ruled out any proposal to convert any existing institute or university into a Central university, as per an official statement on Wednesday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“Setting up of a Central University is a continuous process and is setup when need arises. There is no prescribed criteria for setting up such university. At present, there is no proposal to convert existing institute or university into a Central University,” Sarkar said. 

With inputs from PTI.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 17:30 IST