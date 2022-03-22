Central Universities likely to adopt CUET for admission in UG programs

The minimum criteria to appear for the CUET is to score the passing marks of class 12 examination. Application for CUET UG will be available in the 1st week of April 2022.

In a recent notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has stated that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in UG programs for the academic session 2022-2023 will be conducted in 13 languages which includes Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

Many central universities have already confirmed their participation in CUET 2022 (PG), as per the commission’s notification. The minimum criteria to appear for the CUET is to score the passing marks of class 12 examination. The application process for CUET UG will begin in the first week of April 2022.

Delhi University academic council is likely to hold its meeting on Tuesday regarding the admission process based on CUET. According to the standing committee proposals, the varsity aims to conduct its admission process solely on the basis of CUET.

Candidates appearing in CUET can opt only those subjects which they have passed in their class 12 board examination. In case any subject studied in class 12 is not mentioned in CUET, candidates must appear in a subject which is similar or closely related to that subject.

The council proposed that in case of admission for courses under the faculty of music, fine arts, and bachelors in physical education, 50% weightage will be on combined CUET score and rest will be considered on performance based test.

