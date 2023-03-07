Central Queensland University collaborates with Infosys Limited for academia-corporate partnership

The Central Queensland University of Australia (CQUniversity) has partnered with Information Technology (IT) company, Infosys Limited, to strengthen collaborative efforts on training, education, and upskilling for the youth and corporates.

According to an official release, the collaboration aims to foster cross-border academia-corporate partnership. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CQUniversity and Infosys. Under the agreement, CQU will offer course modules on economics, finance, and journalism with Indian universities. The content generated through these courses will be available free of charge to Indian nationals.

Additionally, the MoU also covers Wingspan association wherein CQU will offer their expertise in public health, nursing, and allied healthcare sectors, making training modules accessible to Indian healthcare sector and other relevant stakeholders. This initiative aims to allow Infosys’ corporate partners to have access to training modules from CQU and further help in upskilling, the release said.

“This is a landmark partnership between an Australian university and Infosys. We believe that through our partnership with Infosys, CQUniversity will be able to speak to the Australia-India education strategy of providing world class educational content that builds capacity, is accessible and most importantly delivered in-country,” Nick Klomp, vice chancellor, CQUniversity, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that this partnership has been coordinated by Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ).

“With CQUniversity’s promise to provide access to quality education globally, and Infosys’ commitment to upskilling the global workforce, this momentous partnership for digital upskilling will impact countless Indian students and professionals. Corporate-academia partnership is the way forward to address the skill gap and train the workforce to develop new skills. This partnership will become a model for more such engagements between Indian corporates and Queensland (Australia) institutes,” Abhinav Bhatia, commissioner, Trade and Investment, South Asia, TIQ, said.