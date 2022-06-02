Center relaxes educational qualification for recruitment of Chhattisgarh tribal youths in CRPF

The Union cabinet has considered to relax the minimum educational qualification to recruit native tribal youths in the CRPF. The relaxation will be applicable on candidates belonging to interior areas of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma in Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, 2022. The new educational qualification requires the candidates to be class 8th pass instead of class 10th, for the recruitment of 400 tribal youths in the given areas.

Apart from issuing advertisements in local newspapers and adopting all means for wider publicity of this rally in these interior areas of the three districts, the CRPF would subsequently impart formal education during the probation period to these newly recruited trainees, it said.

Candidates will be confirmed in service only after acquiring the prescribed minimum educational qualification of standard 10th pass, thus formal education will be given to these recruits and the CRPF would extend all possible support like providing study material, books and coaching assistance during their probation period, it said.

The probation period may be extended suitably, if required, to facilitate new recruits to acquire the prescribed education qualification. In order to facilitate them to take the 10th standard exam, these recruits will be registered with National Institute of Open Schools recognised by central and state governments, it said.

With inputs from PTI.

