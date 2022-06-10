CENTA plans to partner with TISS, aims to clock net revenue of Rs 15.56 crore in FY23

Teachers training platform Center for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) plans to collaborate with Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in an effort to upskill teachers with the roll-out of credit courses, Ramya Venkataraman, CEO, founder, CENTA told FE Education. By FY23, the company aims to close its net revenue worth Rs 15.56 crore (two million dollar). However, it declined to provide the exact revenue for FY22.

Regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that CENTA’s revenue from operations decreased 0.32% to Rs 1.802 crore in FY21 from Rs 1.808 crore during the same period in previous year. The company’s net loss declined 14.46% to Rs 9.82 lakh in FY21 from Rs 1.14 crore in FY20. “We have started the proper path of monetisation very recently. Our primary focus is on revenue growth. Initially, the company plans to invest mostly in marketing, and has other major investment plans later in FY23,” she added.

CENTA claims that active users have grown 10 times to 80,000 in FY22 from 8,000 in FY21. The company aims to reach four lakh active users in FY23. Currently, the platform claims to have a user base of seven lakh teachers and expects it to grow by 185.71% to 20 lakh by the end of FY23. CENTA claims to provide subscriptions to individuals as well as collaborate with schools, ed-techs and state governments. “The collaborations with schools, government, ed-techs are majorly for valuation purposes under which the institutions provide recognition to the CENTA certified teachers,” Venkataraman elaborated.

The company claims to run three verticals, which includes teacher training, teacher certification and skill-based training. “The low-priced products range from Rs 300-8,000, which includes course-based training, CENTA Teaching Quotient (TQ), and other learning contents. For high price products, price ranges from Rs 20,000-40,000, which includes postgraduate certificate programs, school leadership programmes, early childhood educators programmes,” Venkataraman noted.

Currently, the company claims to have partnered with around 11,000 schools, 10 ed-tech firms and eight state governments. According to the company, in April 2022, Haryana has approved CENTA certification for government teachers selection within the state.

