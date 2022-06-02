CENTA partners with the CCS Dharampal Fellowship Program to upskill educators

Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) has partnered with the CCS Dharampal Fellowship Program to train teachers in advanced skill sets and tools, providing quality education for children across India. The program is the brainchild of the Centre for Civil Society and sponsored by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom South Asia.

As part of the selection process for the fellowship, 100 candidates (shortlisted from all applicants) will appear for the CENTA Teaching Quotient (TQ) test on June 11, and the results will be declared on July 4, 2022. Based on their performance, 40 candidates will be selected for the fellowship program. The training sessions will commence in July and end in August, culminating in assessments towards their certification. The final results will be declared on September 5.

“This program is a pragmatic approach to building a workforce (of teachers) as per international standards to keep delivering and adding to quality education. It will also help provide innumerable global opportunities to them for career growth,” Ramya Venkataraman, founder and CEO, CENTA said.

The program will include in-depth training in lesson planning, personal mastery, public speaking, story pedagogy, videography and video editing, socio-emotional learning, national education policy 2020, digital tools for online teaching, inclusive education and development of scientific temperament in children.

CENTA is the official training partner for the CCS Dharampal Fellowship. CENTA® will train, skill, and motivate teachers in budget private schools to maximize their professional competencies. During the two-month program, each teacher will receive comprehensive training from CENTA, an opportunity to get certified, a fellowship certificate from CCS, and a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000. The Friedrich Naumann Foundation will offer the two best performers the opportunity to participate in a trainer program in Germany. Additionally, CENTA will provide a comprehensive training session for 1,000 teachers on a specific aspect of teaching, to be held in July-August.

Read also: Noida International University inaugurates its new office in Nepal