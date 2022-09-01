CENTA launches global earnings platform MyCENTA Grow for teachers

Professional platform for teachers, Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Private Limited has launched global earning platform MyCENTA Grow for teachers to earn regular additional income through projects from across the globe. The launch has been announced in lieu to the Teacher’s Day on September 5, 2022.

“Several edtechs, schools, publishers and other entities require high-quality teachers on a project- or part-time basis. We want teachers to benefit from this rapidly growing set of opportunities. Through MyCENTA Grow, we hope to add 40 to 50% to a teacher’s monthly income and give teachers a range of experiences, which will bring further richness to their teaching,” Ramya Venkataraman , founder and CEO, CENTA, said.

According to the official statement, teachers who meet selection criteria will teach part-time and online on behalf of edtechs and schools, not only from within India but also internationally. The first set of assignments includes creating content, creating assessments and training other teachers. The statement added that by participating in the growing gig economy, teachers can earn significant supplemental income from the comfort of their homes.

Further, the statement mentioned that the CENTA certification of teachers is widely accepted by schools, edtechs and governments for teacher recruitment, promotion, performance appraisal and rewards. CENTA further supports teacher learning in a range of ways, from daily 5-minute capsules and quizzes to full university-linked postgraduate certificate programmes. Teacher training and other products by industry leaders get accredited by CENTA, a registered certification trademark, based on their quality and participation in the MyCENTA training marketplace, the statement noted.

CENTA is a teacher certification company which caters to the professional life-cycle of teachers including certification, career growth, professional development, and recruitment. As per the statement, it is recognised by NITI Aayog, United Nations, and others.

