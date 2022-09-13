Celonis partners with Tamil Nadu for L and D programme

Celonis, a global process mining, and execution management leader, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) to launch an L and D programme, an official statement said.

Furthermore, to make Tamil Nadu the Human Resource Capital of the World, Celonis aims to train 2,50,000 arts and engineering students in the next five years. The training of the candidates will be done under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the statement added.

It further added that the MoU was exchanged between Anitha S George, vice president of Celonis India, and Innocent Divya, managing director, TNSDC in the presence of notable dignitaries from the Tamil Nadu government which included Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, CM of Tamil Nadu, Iraianbu, chief secretary, Udayachandran, principal secretary for special initiatives, Karthikeyan, principal secretary for higher education.

“This is an important milestone for us to join hands with the Tamil Nadu government. By virtue of this MoU, we aim to educate the next generation of thought leaders in data and process science. Celonis encourages the Process Miners of tomorrow to share in learning and experiencing the power of process-oriented data science across the state of Tamil Nadu.” George said.

As a part of the L and D programme, the engineering students and management graduates will receive access to learning modules designed by experts at Celonis and a company certification. Further, the candidates will also stand a chance to participate in a hackathon and establish their credentials for the job market, the statement said.

Furthermore, the training programme will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, the candidates will be enrolled in Celonis Process Mining Fundamentals for Students Course. After the successful completion of the course, these candidates will be provided with a certification by Celonis. The second phase will involve real-time projects for certified students (of the first phase) through Hackathons.

