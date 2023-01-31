CEED, UCEED 2023 final answer keys released, Here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT Bombay ) released the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) 2023 final answer keys on its website on January 30. Those who are waiting for the exam can download the key by visiting the institute’s website.

The official notice released by the institute stated that the results of the UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 examinations will be declared on March 9 and 7 respectively.

The CEED and UCEED examinations were conducted on January 22. The total marks of the two tests were 240 and 200. While releasing the question papers, the institute also made available the marking schemes for the exams.

The final answer key for the examinations was released on January 24 after taking into account the suggestions made by the candidates. The cutoff marks for the exams will be declared on February 9.

The final answer key contains the official and also correct keys to questions asked in Part A of the question paper.

The UCEED 2023 exam was conducted on January 22, 2023 (9 am -12 noon) The question paper for UCEED 2023 had two parts – 1) Part A – A computer-based test of 2 hours 30 minutes, and 2) Part B – An offline-based drawing test of 30 minutes. The exam was conducted in 24 cities across India.

The scores of UCEED 2023 will be used for admission to the B.Des program offered by participating institutes; the current intake is 199 seats.