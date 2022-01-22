CEED Entrance 2022: Exam to be conducted tomorrow, check exam guidelines and paper pattern

While Part 1 will be a computer based test, students will have to solve Part B of the exam on pen and paper.

Candidates preparing for the CEED 2022 exam have an important development. The test conducting organisation IIT-Bombay has said that the entrance exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The IIT Bombay in its exam notice said that the exam will be conducted between 9 AM in the morning and 12 PM. The entrance exam will be conducted in two parts. While Part 1 will be a computer based test, students will have to solve Part B of the exam on pen and paper.



Pattern of CEED 2022 exam

In its exam notice, the IIT Bombay also released the exam pattern of the exam. The Part A of the entrance exam will have a total of 41 questions which can be divided into eight numerical answer types, 23 MCQ, and 10 multiple select questions. While numerical answer type and multiple select questions will be awarded two marks each, three marks will be awarded for each correct MCQ question. MCQ and MSQ questions will also attract a negative penalty if the candidate selects the wrong option in her answer.



So far as Part B of the paper is concerned, there will be a total of five sections in the paper each consisting of one question worth 20 marks. Skills and talent like sketching, creativity, form sensitivity and visual sensitivity along with problem identification will be evaluated in different sections of the exam.



Exam DateIt is worth pointing out that Admit cards for the exam have already been released and the exam is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow on January 23. A few days after the exam has been conducted, IIT Bombay will also release the answer key for the exam for the candidates to evaluate their performance in the exam and take future decisions.

Instructions before the exam

1. Candidates need to reach the venue of the exam early in the morning on time. The reporting time for the exam is 7 AM in the morning.

2. Candidates must carry the physical copy of the admit card for the exam along with vital documents such as i-cards, pen, wrist watch among others.

3. Candidates must take note that they are not allowed to carry any electronic or digital device on them including smartphones, smartwatches, digital calculators among others.