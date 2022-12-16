CBSE’s FAKE website warning! Board issues clarification over admit cards fee – Know all details

In a major development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) warned students and their parents about a fake website and issued a clarification saying that it do charge money for admit cards.

Issuing a notification, the board said that a fake website https://cbsegovt.com/ has been created by miscreants who are sending fake messages to students, parents and schools to deposit money in order to download admit cards for class x and XII board exams.

It said that the board does not take any money from students or their parents t download admit cards. Notably, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned of the fake website cbse.govt.in through its Twitter handle.

This fake website has been asking students to pay for an admission card by clicking a link and then selecting school, district and the state. It may be noted that he official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in. Earlier, the board had warned students of fake date sheets of classes X and XII and were going round on the internet.

Speaking to Indian Express online, a board official had said that the datesheet for exams won’t be released this week. While the practical exams for Class X and XII will start from January 1, 2023, theoretical exams will start from February 15, 2023.

CBSE had earlier released a subject-wise marks break-up for both classes. Notably, the practical exams for class XII will have examiners from outside their schools or institutes , who will be appointed by the board, even as class X students will have examiners from within schools or institutes.

The government had recently informed the Parliament that while class X will have around 40 per cent competency based questions, class XII will have 30 per cent of the same.