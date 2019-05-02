CBSE result 2019 for Class 12 declared at cbseresults.nic.in | Check topper list, region wise results

CBSE result 2019 class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 2 took students by surprise when it declared the class 12th board exams results at cbseresults.nic.in. The board usually declares class 12th results in the 3rd week of May, however, the same was declared within 28 days of the last date of the examination this year. Around 13 lakh students across all streams had appeared for the class 12th board examination that was conducted between February 15 and April 3, 2019. Ghaziabad's Hansika Shukla and Muzaffarnagar's Karishma Arora topped the exam by scoring a total of 499 out of 500 marks. The second rank has been secured by 3 students who scored 498 out of 500 marks, whereas Rank 3 has been shared by 18 students. Among all the different regions under CBSE, the Thiruvananthapuram region recorded the highest pass percentage. This region was followed by Chennai at 92.93 per cent and then Delhi at 91.87 per cent. The pass percentage among foreign schools affiliated to CBSE has also increased this year from 94.94 to 95.43 per cent. Also read| CBSE Class 12 results 2019: Arvind Kejriwal's son secures 96.4%, Smriti Irani's son scores well too According to a senior board official, while 88.70 percent of girls aced the exam, the pass percentage among boys stood at 79.40 per cent. In addition, 83.3 per cent transgender's students also passed the CBSE board examinations. CBSE results class 12 topper list 2019 Rank 1: 499 out of 500 marks - Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar Rank 2: 498 out of 500 marks - Rishikesh's Gaurangi Chawala, Raebareli's Aishwarya and Bhavya from Jind Rank 3: 497 out of 500 marks - Delhi's Veeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar, Ayushi Upadhyay (Lucknow), Rubani Cheema (Haryana), Vanshika Bhagat (Meerut), Parth Saini (Solan), Ananya Goel (Meerut), Dishank Jindal (Chandigarh), Divya Agarwal (Meerut), Shreya Pandey (Haldwani), Garima Sharma (Noida), Piyush Kumar Jha (Dehradun), Ibadat Singh Bakshi (Noida), Tisha Gupta (Rajasthan), G Khartik Balaji from Chennai, Ghaziabad's Aishna Jain, Arpit Maheshwari and Pragya Kharkwal.