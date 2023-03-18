CBSE warns schools against starting new academic sessions before April 1 – Here’s the reason why

As several schools resumed new academic session for class 10th and 12th, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a statement warning not to start their academic year before April 1. It said doing so could cause stress and burnout among students.

The board noted that many of its affiliated schools started their classes earlier than usual. Attempting to complete an entire year’s worth of coursework in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in an official order”, news agency PTI reported.

According to the board, starting classes early leave no time for students to participate in extracurricular activities like community service, health and physical activities, and work education.

Besides academics, the board noted that these activities are very important to the students. Therefore, the principals and heads of the schools that are affiliated with the organization have been asked to refrain from starting classes before the scheduled start of the academic year.

The exams for classes 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education started on February 15. They will end on April 5.