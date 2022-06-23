CBSE, UNICEF, YuWaah collaborate to equip students with 21st century skills

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), UNICEF and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited in India) have announced plans to collaborate towards making 21st century skills accessible to CBSE students and provide them with career guidance. A statement of intent was signed to mutually agree on the areas of collaboration, an official statement said.

According to officials, the meeting also marked agreement on the roll-out of the Passport to Earning (P2E) initiative for CBSE students, wherein they shall be upskilled with key 21st century skills mapped to CBSE’s employability skills curriculum. Based on the pilot, the initiative will be scaled to reach all students, including scaling teacher training and capacity building to enable the same.

The P2E initiative is part of a multi-stakeholder, global partnership between UNICEF, Generation Unlimited, Microsoft and Accenture, where Capgemini is a key partner in enabling the scaling of this e-learning solution in India.

“NEP has laid a lot of stress on moving from rote learning to skilling. It also recommends instilling skills in students, right from the school level. Passport to Earning is one of the initiatives supported by the Board towards achieving this goal. In time, we may explore integrating P2E with the Skill Hubs Initiative of the Government of India,” Nidhi Chhibber, chairperson, CBSE, said.

“Young people of India want access to 21st century skills, career guidance and volunteering opportunities. This partnership will not only enable them to make these aspects a part of their learning pathways but also empower them to explore and get informed about their choices for work and in life,” Dhuwarakha Sriram, chief, Generation Unlimited (YuWaah), Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF India, said.

