CBSE UGC NET result 2018 to be declared next week at cbsenet.nic.in, check details

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The exam was conducted across 91 cities in 84 subjects on July 8.

CBSE UGC NET result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) at cbsenet.nic.in next week. Candidates who had appeared for the test can visit the official website of NET as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. The exam was conducted across 91 cities in 84 subjects on July 8. UGC NET examination is conducted every year to select eligible candidates for junior research fellowship programme (JRF). Besides, these candidates can also be considered for the post of assistant professors at educational institutions.

This year, a total of 11,48,235 candidates registered for the CBSE UGC NET examination. According to recent reports, this number is likely to increase from next year, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility Test twice a year from 2019. Till 2018, CBSE was in charge for conducting the examination.

CBSE UGC NET result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says UGC NET 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your marks and further details

Step 6: save the same and download a copy for future

More about UGC NET 2019:

The UGC NET examination will be conducted 2 times a year from 2019. According to a UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. These candidates will thus be issued certificates by UGC.