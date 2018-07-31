CBSE UGC NET 2018: Results announced, candidates can check details at cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The UGC NET on July 8 and re-exam was held on July 22.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on Tuesday. All candidates who appeared for the exam may check their results through official websites cbsenet.nic.in. and cbseresults.nic.in. The board had released UGC NET answer keys on July 24.

Candidates who wanted to challenge answer keys were given time till July 27. They are advised to mail at net@cbse.gov.in.

The UGC NET on July 8 and re-exam was held on July 22. Those clearing the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship. They may also be considered for the post of assistant professors. For the first time this year, there will be two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, rather than 3 papers

Here is how to check results:-

1) Candidates are advised to go to official website of the UGC NET exam, which is cbsenet.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, they are required to log in with their Ids

3) After this, candidates are required to enter their application number and password in the fields that are provided.

4) Now, results will appear on the screen

5) Candidates are now required to Download their results and take a print out for future use.

As many as 11,48,235 candidates appeared for the exam this year. From next time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducted UGC NET exam. According to UGC policy, the 6 per cent of candidates, who appeared in both the papers who got least qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. These candidates will be issued certificates by UGC.