CBSE to take aid of ‘Advanced Data Analytics’ to monitor use of unfair means at centres in Board Exams 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the first term of board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 through half of November and December. The admit cards were released yesterday and to ensure fairness in the conduct of the exams, CBSE will appoint observers who will use “advance data analytics to detect cases at centers where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations.

CBSE in a statement informed that technical aid will be taken in addition to the usual practices like external observers, flying squads, and CCTV to avoid unfair means. A pilot analysis of the technology was done during CTET examination in January 2021 in collaboration with Playpower Labs and Central Square Foundation (CSF)

CBSE has also developed algorithm musing in which the board can identify suspicious data patterns both at an individual test-taker level and at the center. The results of the analysis will be utilized in other administered examinations conducted by the board in the future. If this newly adopted technology CBSE wants to detect, respond and prevent irregularities in national-level testing in long run.

Recently, another exam conducting body National testing Agency (NTA) was facing scrutiny after there were reports of repeated cheating cases in several engineering and medical entrance exams.

The use of data analytics will also strengthen the reliability of the National Achievement Survey, Board exams conducted by CBSE, and Central Teachers Eligibility Test, the board said.

The CBSE Term 1 exam will be conducted from November 16 while Term 2 will be held in March-April. The term -1 exams will be MCQ-based where students have to solve a paper in 90 minutes. The final score will be calculated based on marks obtained in both the terms and internal assessment scores